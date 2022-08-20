Stamps defence sparks comeback over Argos

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders escaped from BMO Field on Saturday evening with a 22-19 comeback win over the Toronto Argonauts.

In Calgary’s win over the East Division opponent, it was the Stamps defence that helped to control the pace of play in the comeback win.

When the team needed it most it was veteran defensive back Elie Bouka who made the game-changing play as he intercepted a McLeod Bethel-Thompson passed and return it 62-yards for a touchdown.

When asked about the play in a TSN post game interview, Bouka said it was something that he noticed in his preperation, and when the time came he was ready to make the play in game.

“I saw a deeper route, and I knew he was looking to throw there,” said Bouka. “I just trusted what I saw, I saw it on film and just went full speed, had to finish and make a play.”

Trailing 19-10 late in the third quarter, the interception return touchdown from the Stampeders defensive back was the play that ignited the comeback win on Saturday evening.

Following the score from Bouka, the Calgary defence held the Argos scoreless through the final frame of action as they ultimately took a 22-19 win.

When speaking of the touchdown, Bouka knew it was a big-play, even in the moment.

“I knew what it meant,” said Bouka. “Every time we get the ball in our hands we want to score so that’s what I did.”

Facing an uphill battle with time winding down in the game, Bouka said nothing needed to be said and that his team knew all they needed to do was remains confident and trust their system.

“We just trusted in the system, we just trust the guys on the field and we just kept playing,” said Bouka. “They got us a few times on certain plays, and we tighten a few things up at halftime and came back just believing we could win and we did that.”

The Stampeders will be travelling West in Week 12 as they square off with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in a divisional battle on Thursday night from IG Field.