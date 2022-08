TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have submitted their first injury report of the week ahead of their game against the Calgary Stampeders on Thursday.

In Winnipeg, receiver Greg Ellingson (hip) and defensive lineman Jackson Jeffcoat (hip) were among those who missed the team’s first practice of the week on Sunday.

The Calgary Stampeders did not practice on Sunday as they played in Toronto on Saturday night and therefore did not submit an injury report.