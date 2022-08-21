Lions announce Rourke to undergo foot surgery

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have released the following statement on the condition of quarterback Nathan Rourke‘s foot injury:

“After extensive consultation with team doctors and foot specialists, Nathan was diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in his right foot. It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon. The club remains hopeful that the surgery and subsequent rehab will open the door for a return late in the season. Michael O’Connor will start at quarterback on Friday against Saskatchewan.”

Rourke injured his foot late in the fourth quarter of the Lions’ 28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The 24-year-old from Victoria, BC, has put together a dominant season in his first year as the Lions’ starting quarterback. His 3,281 passing yards lead the league, as do his 25 passing touchdowns through the team’s nine games this year. Rourke’s 125.1 efficiency rating is tops amongst starting quarterbacks, as is his 79.2 per cent completion rate.

O’Connor, another Canadian pivot, has played well in the few moments that he’s seen the field this season. The 2015 MVP of the Vanier Cup as a member of the UBC Thunderbirds, O’Connor is in his third season in the CFL and his first with the Lions. He’s made 9-12 passes this year for 63 yards with zero touchdowns and an interception. O’Connor closed out the Lions’ win in Saskatchewan on Friday, making all five of his passes for 36 yards.

The Lions host the Riders in the back end of a home-and-home series on Friday, Aug. 26 at 10:30 p.m. ET.