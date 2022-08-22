CFL Fantasy: Who won Week 11?

TORONTO — A pair of highflying east division receivers led the way for our winner of Week 11 of the CFL Fantasy football year.

Montreal Alouettes Eugene Lewis (24.9) and Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ Tim White (39.5) combined for for 64.4 fantasy points to helped CHINDEISEL in their rise to the top of the Fantasy leader board, scoring 147.8 total points to claim the week.

White was the leading pass-catcher for CHINDEISEL in their Week 11 win, and was also the leading receiver for the Ticats as he pulled in 11 of his 14 targets for 145 yards and two touchdowns in their loss to Montreal on Saturday. White also had one carry for 12 yards adding to his already impressive fantasy performance.

As they saying goes in football, ground games and defences travel, CHINDESEIL took that to heart by pairing Calgary Stampeders running back Dedrick Mills (14.5) alongside their defence (8) to round out the final two spots on their roster. Mills carried the ball 11 times in the game, rushing for 48 yards, adding another 37 yards receiving with six receptions.

However, it was the Calgary defence that stole the show in the performance. Down 19-10 late in the third quarter, it was defensive back Elie Bouka who made the play to ignite a 22-19 comeback win for Calgary as he intercepted a pass a returned it for a 62-yard score. The Stampeders defensive unit also tallied two sacks and a forced fumble in the win over the Toronto Argonauts.

Toronto running back, A.J. Ouellette (18) was the lead point-getter from the running back spot for CHINDEISEL in his Week 11 win. Ouellette carried the ball six times for 18 yards in the game, but did most of his damage through air, leading the Argos with 92 receiving yards on seven receptions.

At quarterback our winner chose to pair Montreal’s Trevor Harris (26) alongside their leading target in Lewis. In a spectacular outing Harris completed 24 passing attempts for 382 yards and three touchdowns in the Alouettes win over Hamilton. Lewis led the Als’ receivers catching seven of his 10 targets for 99 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Walter Flecther (7) rounded out the trio of Als on CHINDEISEL’s roster, the Montreal running back had six carries in the game turning them for 28 yards, while adding another 22 receiving yards with two catches in the game.

