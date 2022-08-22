Follow CFL

REDBLACKS release two including DB Randall Evans

OTTAWA – The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Monday afternoon that the team has released two players including American defensive back Randall Evans and American defensive lineman Antonio Simmons.

Evans is in his fifth season in the CFL and joined the REDBLACKS in 2018 after playing in one game with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. In his career with Ottawa Evans recorded 178 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions and forced two fumbles.

The fifth year defensive back appeared in nine games for the REDBLACKS this season, totalling 36 tackles prior to his release.

Simmons was in his first season with the REDBLACKS after joining the team in late July following his release from the Montreal Alouettes . Simmons appeared in Ottawa’s Week 9 game against Calgary and their Week 11 meeting with Edmonton, recording five tackles in the two games.

The REDBLACKS will travel west to take on the Edmonton Elks from Commonwealth Stadium to close out Week 12 of league action.

