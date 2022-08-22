Riders, Lions Injury Reports: Morrow out on Monday

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions have filed their first injury reports ahead of their meeting on Friday evening from BC Place.

Saskatchewan started their week missing a number of players from practice, defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II (non-football related), running back Jamal Morrow (hand) and receivers Duke Williams (ankle) and Justin McInnis (ankle) were all non-participants on Monday.

Receivers Kyran Moore (knee) and Shaq Evans (ankle), both practiced fully on Monday. Evans has been sidelined since Week3 three of the regular season, while Moore has been recovering from an injury sustained during the 2021 season.

In BC, the Lions will be without star quarterback Nathan Rourke as he prepares to undergo surgery on his foot. Rourke suffered this injury during the team’s Week 11 matchup in Regina.

Receiver/returner Shai Ross (adductor) was also listed as a non-participant for the Lions on Monday.