Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Injury Reports August 22, 2022

Riders, Lions Injury Reports: Morrow out on Monday

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions have filed their first injury reports ahead of their meeting on Friday evening from BC Place.

Saskatchewan started their week missing a number of players from practice, defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II (non-football related), running back Jamal Morrow (hand) and receivers Duke Williams (ankle) and Justin McInnis (ankle) were all non-participants on Monday.

Receivers Kyran Moore (knee) and Shaq Evans (ankle), both practiced fully on Monday. Evans has been sidelined since Week3 three of the regular season, while Moore has been recovering from an injury sustained during the 2021 season.

In BC, the Lions will be without star quarterback Nathan Rourke as he prepares to undergo surgery on his foot. Rourke suffered this injury during the team’s Week 11 matchup in Regina.

Receiver/returner Shai Ross (adductor) was also listed as a non-participant for the Lions on Monday.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Tommy Bringi LB Hamstring Limited
Miles Brown DL Ankle Full
Jeremy Clark DB Non-Football Related DNP
Jake Dolegala QB Healthy Scratch Full
Shaq Evans WR Ankle Full
Charleston Hughes DL Back Full
David Kenney DL Shoulder Limited
Anthony Lanier II DL Non-Football Related DNP
Wesley Lewis WR Ankle DNP
Justin McInnis WR Ankle DNP
Kyran Moore WR Knee Full
Jamal Morrow RB Hand DNP
Mitchell Picton WR Ankle Limited
Terran Vaughn OL Hamstring Limited
Duke Williams WR Ankle DNP

 

BC LIONS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Joshua Archibald Defensive Line Head Limited
Jarell Broxton Offensive Line Healthy Scratch Full
Tyneil Cooper Defensive Back Healthy Scratch Full
Jalon Edwards-Cooper Defensive Back Healthy Scratch Full
Miles Fox Defensive Line Healthy Scratch Full
Isaiah Guzylak-Messam Linebacker Hamstring DNP
Nathan Rourke Quarterback Foot DNP
Shai Ross Wide Receiver Adductor DNP
Kevin Thomson Quarterback Healthy Scratch Full

 

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!