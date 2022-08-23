CFL, Genius Sports launch CFL Blitz Picks presented by BetRegal

NEW YORK & TORONTO – The Canadian Football League (CFL) and Genius Sports – the official data and technology partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media – have launched their latest fan-serving initiative: CFL Blitz Picks presented by BetRegal.

“We couldn’t be more excited to deliver this new gaming experience for our fans,” said Tyler Mazereeuw, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer at the CFL. “Made possible through our partnership with Genius Sports, CFL Blitz Picks represents another fun and exciting avenue to bridge the gap between the league and our incredible fans.”

The free-to-play weekly predictor game will be added to CFL GameZone, the centralized hub of exclusive league offerings, products and contests, joining CFL Pick ‘Em, CFL Fantasy, and the start-of-the-season predictor, CFL Preseason Futures presented by BetRegal.

Beginning Week 12 through to the Grey Cup on November 20, CFL Blitz Picks invites fans to predict various outcomes surrounding players, teams, league-wide statistics and more, for weekly entries to lay claim to the ultimate fan package at year’s end – four 2023 season tickets and four jerseys from their favourite CFL team. The platform will support weekly, monthly and season-long leaderboards, as well as customizable mini-leagues for fans to stack up their performances against their friends.

“Whether you’re a seasoned CFL diehard or you’re new to Canadian football, CFL Blitz Picks allows you to show-off your knowledge and learn about the league,” added Mazereeuw. “But outside of the competition, it’s also a doorway into a passionate fanbase and a like-minded community.

“Genius Sports and the league are opening the door with CFL GameZone, and we’d love for all of our fans to walk through and connect – not only with each other, but also the league.”

Josh Linforth, Managing Director of Media & Engagement at Genius Sports echoed those sentiments, while looking ahead to future offerings to deepen the league’s relationship with its fans.

“When we set out to create our partnership with the CFL, we saw an incredible fanbase – one yearning to be closer and more connected to the game it loved. We have the infrastructure in place, and we are taking steps alongside the CFL to realize our vision for creating that bond. CFL Blitz Picks and CFL GameZone are the tip of the iceberg as we continue to deliver fan experiences that are richer, more interactive and more engaging.”