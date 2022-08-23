Elks make handful of roster moves, bring back WR Jalin Marshall

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks announced a handful of roster moves on Tuesday, including the signing of American receiver Jalin Marshall to the active roster and American quarterback Drew Powell to the practice roster.

Marshall returns to Edmonton after being released by the Elks in June of this year. The veteran receiver appeared in Edmonton’s Week 1 loss to the BC Lions, tallying 165 all-purpose yards with 16 receiving yards, 37 punt returns yards and 112 kick returns yards. The Ohio State product spent ​ 2019 and 2021 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, helping the Ticats make back-to-back Grey Cup appearances.

Powell is fresh off being named Most Valuable Player of the Indoor Football League for a second consecutive season and third time in his career. As a member of the Arizona Rattlers in 2022, the 27-year-old pivot led the league in passing yards with 2,630, 63 passing touchdowns and QB efficiency rating of 182.5. He also ranked fourth in the IFL with 27 rushing touchdowns and fifth with 734 rushing yards.

Veteran receiver Emmanuel Arceneaux has been placed on the six-game injured list, while running back James Wilder Jr. has been extended on the six-game injured list.

Additionally, defensive lineman Jacob Plamondon was moved from the active roster to practice roster, and defensive back Jeremie Dominique has moved from the practice roster to the active roster.

The Elks also announced that American offensive lineman Justin Renfrow has been released. Renfrow, who has played 26 games in his CFL career including eight with the Elks last season, has not dressed for any games in 2022.

The Elks return to practice at The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium today in preparation for Saturday’s home game against the Ottawa REDBLACKS.