  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Play CFL Blitz Picks in the CFL GameZone

Think you know the CFL from the inside out? Put your CFL fandom to the test with CFL Blitz Picks presented by BetRegal. Predict the outcomes from each week and give yourself a chance to win the ultimate fan package at season’s end.

Beginning Week 12 through to the Grey Cup on November 20, CFL Blitz Picks invites fans to predict various outcomes surrounding players, teams, league-wide statistics and more, for weekly entries to lay claim to the ultimate fan package, which includes four 2023 season tickets and four jerseys from their favourite CFL team.

The platform will support weekly, monthly and season-long leaderboards, as well as customizable mini-leagues for fans to stack up their performances against their friends.

The CFL GameZone is your hub for all things gaming related, including CFL Blitz Picks, CFL Pick ‘Em and CFL Fantasy.

