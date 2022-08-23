REDBLACKS sign National LB Shaydon Philip

OTTAWA – The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Tuesday that the team has signed National linebacker Shaydon Philip.

RELATED

» REDBLACKS bring back DeVonte Dedmon

» Watch: Caleb Evans ankle breaking juke leads to TD

Philip played collegiate football at the University of Alberta, and was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Calgary Stampeders in January of 2021, but was eventually released.

Following his release Philip signed with Edmonton in August and appeared in 10 games with the Edmonton Elks during the 2021 season, recording four special teams tackles before being released by the team in May of 2022.