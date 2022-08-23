Follow CFL

Injury Reports August 23, 2022

Ticats, Argos Injury Reports: Dane Evans limited on Tuesday

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts have submitted their first injury reports of the week ahead of their game on Friday at BMO Field.

In Hamilton, quarterback Dane Evans (shoulder) was limited in the team’s Tuesday session. Defensive back Ciante Evans (hand), linebacker Simoni Lawrence (knee), and defensive lineman Dylan Wynn (knee) were among those who did not participate in practice to start the week.

Defensive lineman Ja’Gared Davis (knee) did not participate in Toronto’s first practice of the week. Offensive lineman Dejon Allen (back) and receiver Tommy Nield (ankle) were also among those who sat out on Tuesday.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED Game Status
Simoni Lawrence LB Knee DNP
Jumal Rolle DB Hamstring Limited
Ciante Evans DB Hand DNP
Dane Evans QB Shoulder Limited
Anthony Federico DL Head Full
Mason Bennett DL Knee Full
Alex Fontana OL Knee DNP
Malik Carney DL Back Full
Bailey Feltmate LB Quad Limited
Jake Burt FB Knee DNP
Papi White WR Knee/Ankle Full
Dylan Wynn DL Knee DNP
Lawrence Woods DB Knee DNP
Jamie Newman QB Neck DNP
Julian Howsare DL Achilles Limited
Kyle Saxelid OL Ankle Full

 

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED Game Status
Dejon Allen OL Back DNP
Joe Carbone FB Calf DNP
Declan Cross FB Ankle DNP
Ja’Gared Davis DL Knee DNP
Dylan Giffen OL Illness Full
Josh Hagerty DB Not Injury Related Full
Eli Mencer LB Shoulder DNP
Tommy Nield WR Ankle DNP
Enoch Penney-Laryea LB Foot Limited
Robert Priester DB Shoulder DNP

 

