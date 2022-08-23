Ticats, Argos Injury Reports: Dane Evans limited on Tuesday

TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts have submitted their first injury reports of the week ahead of their game on Friday at BMO Field.

In Hamilton, quarterback Dane Evans (shoulder) was limited in the team’s Tuesday session. Defensive back Ciante Evans (hand), linebacker Simoni Lawrence (knee), and defensive lineman Dylan Wynn (knee) were among those who did not participate in practice to start the week.

Defensive lineman Ja’Gared Davis (knee) did not participate in Toronto’s first practice of the week. Offensive lineman Dejon Allen (back) and receiver Tommy Nield (ankle) were also among those who sat out on Tuesday.