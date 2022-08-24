Checking Down: News and notes from Week 12

TORONTO — A new week is on the horizon in the CFL, which should provide fans much excitement as the season series between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Toronto Argonauts will resume. In the west, Calgary Stampeders have given Jake Maier the start again the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Michael O’Connor will be making his debut as the starting quarterback for the BC Lions.

That’s just a small taste of the CFL action on tap for Week 12, this week’s Checking Down has you covered with everything to know before kickoff from IG Field on Thursday evening.

BC LIONS

– The BC Lions started their week with some difficult news, it was announced that BC quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo foot surgery to repair a Lisfranc fracture in his foot (CFL.ca).

– When speaking to team media about his injury, Rourke said he felt confident in his work ethic and felt he could return ahead of the curve (BCLions.com).

– BC’s season-long backup quarterback Michael O’Connor spoke to team media this week saying that the opportunity means a lot and he’ll be ready to go on Friday evening (BCLions.com).

– Following their win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 11, Lions linebacker Obum Gwacham was named as one of the CFL Top Performers for the week, helping in the win recording five tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble (CFL.ca).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– Quarterback Jake Maier has been listed as the starter for the Calgary Stampeders in their game Friday against Winnipeg. It will be his first start of 2022 after he started the second half in the Stamps Week 11 win over the Toronto Argonauts (CFL.ca).

– At the midway point of the CFL season, Stampeders’ defensive backs coach Dwayne Cameron spoke to team media, saying that finishing games becomes crucial at this point in the year (Stampeders.com).

– Watch as Calgary receiver Luther Hakunavanhu takes you through the essentials when travelling on the road in the CFL (Stampeders.com).

EDMONTON ELKS

– In a team media session earlier this week, Edmonton Elks head coach Chris Jones said he has been feeling confident in the athleticism of Taylor Cornelius and is trying to build the quarterback’s confidence (GoElks.com).

– Cornelius helped his team to a 30-12 road win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS in Week 11. After an impressive two touchdown performance, the Elks’ signal-caller is featured as one of this week’s must-start quarterbacks for any CFL Fantasy user (CFL.ca).

– Edmonton added some depth to their roster early in the week. In a flurry of roster moves on Tuesday the team announced the return of American receiver Jalin Marshall (CFL.ca).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– Saskatchewan Roughriders running back Jamal Morrow has been listed on the team’s injury report with a hand injury. Frankie Hickson spoke to team media about taking first team reps and controlling what is in front of him earlier this week (Riderville.com).

– In a post-practice media availability, Saskatchewan head coach Craig Dickenson said that his team is focused on doing the little things right in order to continue to improve and win games (Riderville.com).

– The Riders added some depth to the back end of their defence, as the team announced the return of defensive back C.J. Reavis. Reavis spent time with the Riders in training camp prior to the start of the season (CFL.ca).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will matchup with the Calgary Stampeders on to open Week 12 action on Thursday. Winnipeg defesnive back Nick Hallett spoke to team media about how fun it is to play in the Bombers defence (BlueBombers.com).

– Despite being leading the West Division and boasting the best record in the CFL, Winnipeg defensive back Deatrick Nichols says that there is work to be done every week and that continual improvement is imperative (BlueBombers.com).

– In a team media session Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea brought up former quarterback Chris Strevler, praising him for leading two fourth quarter comeback drives for the New York Jets in the NFL preseason (BlueBombers.com).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– Hamilton Tiger-Cats receiver Tim White had a monstrous performance in the team’s Week 11 matchup with the Montreal Alouettes, reeling in 11 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns, making him one of the CFL Top Performers from Week 11 (CFL.ca).

– Speaking to team media, White said he isn’t doing anything differently in his game, just finding his stride and taking the opportunities when they come to him (Ticats.ca).

– With the season series resuming between the Ticats and the rival Toronto Argonauts, find out why CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye is placing his confidence in Hamilton in the latest Weekly Predictor (CFL.ca).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– As the series between the Argos and the Ticats continues, UNINTERUPTED Canada has announced their new series, Rivalries: the QEW Series. Which will document the longstanding rivalry between the two teams.

– The Argonauts will be playing their second CNE game of the season on Friday night, and there are plenty of exciting events in store ahead of Friday’s kickoff. Watch Toronto defensive back Royce Metchie and kicker Boris Bede check out the CNE for themselves (CFL.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

– Late last week the Ottawa REDBALCKS announced the return of receiver/returner DeVonte Dedmon. Dedmon said his return to Ottawa felt like returning to family (CFL.ca).

– Ottawa receiver Darvin Adams played in his100th career game in the team’s loss to Edmonton. Adams reflected on reaching the milestone in a team media session (OttawaREDBLACKS.com).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– Trevor Harris helped lead the Montreal Alouettes to an electrifying comeback win over the Ticats in Week 11. Throwing 382-yards and three-touchdowns in the win, Harris was among Week 11’s CFL Top Performers (CFL.ca).

– Montreal’s win over the Ticats was important for them entering a Week 12 bye. MontrealAlouettes.com’s Joey Alfiari recaps the game and explains what it means for the Als in terms of the East Division standings (MontrealAlouettes.com).