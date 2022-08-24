CNE and Rivalry: an exciting weekend ahead in Toronto

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats will meet at BMO Field on Friday night for the third of their four scheduled matchups this year.

The game also marks the second Canadian National Exhibition game this season for the hometown Argonauts, and fans have an opportunity to enjoy all of the amazing CNE festivities with the purchase of a ticket to Toronto’s game against the Ticats’ on Friday.

Ahead of Friday’s kickoff with the Ticats, Toronto defensive back Royce Metchie and kicker Boris Bede experienced the CNE for themselves.

The two Argo’s teammates got the competitive fires burning early in the week, as they went head to head competing at some of the fun games offered at this year’s CNE.

Thursday combines the best of both worlds for CFL fans and CNE goers, the Argonauts will be hosting an open practice giving fans a chance to watch the team practice live.

Following practice fans will have a chance to test how well they measure up to the Argonauts players with a series of on-field combine testing. Fans will also have a chance to meet their favourite players and get their autographs, and as an added bonus the Grey Cup itself will be on display for fans to take photos with.

The Agronauts CNE festivities will kickoff at 11:30a.m. ET on Thursday in the North end patio of BMO Field, before the Boatmen resume their season series with the rival Ticats on Friday night.

Our friend @ryanswaze noticed a few TiCats fans weren't wearing the right gear at our last game so he decided to help them out. So kind, so generous 😌💙 Next game vs HAM this Friday: https://t.co/ELdMT8YTpy pic.twitter.com/3BrdDtatu3 — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) August 23, 2022

It is no secret that the rivalry runs deep between these two teams, and fans of either team have shown they are more than willing to travel the 71 kilometers it takes to get from Toronto to Hamilton to watch their teams compete live.

Hamilton fans demonstrated exactly that in Week 9 as their Tabbies took on the Boatmen from BMO Field in the team’s first meeting of 2022. However, Toronto Raptors Brand Ambassador Ryan Swaze met Ticats fans on their way into the stadium to try and sway their opinion on who to cheer for.