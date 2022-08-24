Maier to start for Stamps in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — The Calgary Stampeders will turn to Jake Maier at quarterback on Thursday night when they face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The team confirmed the news with the release of its depth chart on Wednesday morning. Maier relieved longtime starter Bo Levi Mitchell in last week’s game against the Toronto Argonauts and helped the team to a 22-19 win. Mitchell is listed as the backup for this week’s game.

Maier was 14-18 for 156 yards, with zero touchdowns and an interception. Mitchell made 9-16 passes for 149 yards and threw a pair of interceptions in the first half against the Argos.

Maier, 25, is in his second season with the Stamps. He filled in for Mitchell last season when he had broken a bone in his leg. Through 20 career games, Maier has made 117-175 passes for 1,450 yards and has five touchdown passes with four interceptions.

Mitchell has made 160 of 261 passes this season for 2,010 yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions. A two-time Most Outstanding Player in the CFL, Mitchell has been the face of the Stamps for the last eight seasons. He has 32,541 career passing yards and helped bring the Grey Cup go the Stamps in 2014 and 2018.

The Stamps and Bombers kickoff at IG Field at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.