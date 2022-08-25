Follow CFL

News August 25, 2022

Dane Evans to start for Hamilton on Friday

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

HAMILTON — Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans has been named as the team’s starting quarterback for their matchup on Friday against the Toronto Argonauts.

According to the team’s depth chart, Evans is listed as the No.1 quarterback after missing the team’s Week 10 game with a shoulder injury. Evans returned to the lineup in Week 11 for Hamilton’s game against the Montreal Alouettes, however saw no action in his team’s 29-28 loss.

Evans will take snaps from under centre for the first time since Hamilton’s Week 9 loss to the rival Argos. Evans completed 29 of his 43 passing attempts in the game, throwing for 303 yards and a touchdown in the contest.

Prior to his shoulder injury, Evans entered Week 9 with 2,229 passing yards and 10 passing touchdowns. His yardage ranked him second league-wide behind only BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke, while his 10 passing touchdowns were enough for third most among CFL quarterbacks.

Matthew Shiltz has been relied upon as the team’s starting quarterback for the last two weeks. In his two appearances as the starting quarterback, Shiltz completed 41 of his 58 passing attempts, throwing for 479 yards and three touchdowns.

Kickoff between Hamilton and Toronto is scheduled for 7:30p.m. ET from BMO Field on Friday evening as the teams prepare for their third of four meetings.

