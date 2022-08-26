Follow CFL

REDBLACKS add four to scouting department

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have added four new members to the club’s scouting department.

Joining the team are:

  • Todd Worley, U.S. Regional Scout
  • Nadia Doucoure, Scouting Consultant
  • Rick Worman, Scouting Consultant
  • Ron Selesky, Scouting Consultant

“We’re happy to have Todd, Nadia, Rick and Ron as part of the REDBLACKS family,” said general manager Shawn Burke. “Their addition to our group of full-time personnel allows us to refine and continue building a robust scouting plan stretching across North America.”

The REDBLACKS are back in action Saturday night when they visit the Edmonton Elks at Commonwealth Stadium.

