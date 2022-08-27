Dedmon on return to REDBLACKS: “It felt good to be back”

EDMONTON — Saturday night at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton marked the return of the reigning Most Outstanding Special Teams Player, DeVonte Dedmon, to the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

“It felt good to be back around the guys again, smiling, having a good time,” said Dedmon in a post-game interview with TSN 1200. “I’m just blessed to have this opportunity to play the game I love.”

After a stint with the NFL’s Miami Dolphins, Dedmon returned to his Canadian club for the first time since making history last season as the first player to reach five return touchdowns in the fastest span of 15 games.

“It felt good to get my game legs under me and just enjoy the time,” he continued. “I’m blessed that the REDBLACKS gave me this opportunity to play and they guys trust me. They trust me and it gives me the confidence to feel like I can do whatever.”

The William & Mary alum had three punt returns for 70 yards in the 25-18 victory and second win of the season for Ottawa.

“We all knew that we had to win this week so it wasn’t about me, it was never about me,” said Dedmon. “It was more like we need to step up right here, make plays during the game, make plays during practice and it’ll translate into the game so guys were just ready to make plays and win the game.”

The REDBLACKS now face the Montreal Alouettes on Friday night as the opening game of the OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.