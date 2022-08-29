Follow CFL

Back in Black: Stamps reveal new uniforms ahead of Labour Day

TORONTO — OK Tire Labour Day Weekend is on the horizon in the CFL and the Calgary Stampeders will be dawning a new look as they get set to take on the Edmonton Elks in the Battle of Alberta on Monday.

In a post on their social media channels, the Stampeders unveiled the new uniform set, in a promotional video featuring a few of the team’s star players including receiver Reggie Begelton, defensive lineman Mike Rose and linebacker Jameer Thurman.

RELATED
» Watch: Maier connects with Henry for 61-yard TD
» Buy Now: New Era CGY third jersey
» Buy Tickets: Elks at Stampeders

The uniforms feature a new twist on the classic black set that the Stampeders have been known to wear on Labour Day weekend.

The new uniforms feature a white collar with the Stampeder crest placed underneath the CFL shield at the neck line. Red and white shoulder stripes, which compliment the red and white stripes on the pants, as well as red numbers with a white outlining.

The sleeves of the new uniform pay tribute to the city of Calgary as they are patterned to read, “CGY.”

Calgary’s helmets will also see a bit of an adjustment for their game on Monday. The Stampeder decal on the side of the helmets will be a chrome logo with a black outline, while the chrome barbed-wire helmet stripe will make a comeback for Labour Day weekend.

The last Labour Day meeting between the teams, it was the Elks getting the better of their division rivals as they came away with a 31-20 win over Calgary in 2021.

Monday’s matchup between the Stampeders and the Elks is set to kickoff at 4:30p.m. ET from McMahon Stadium in Calgary.

