  Pre Season
  Pre Season A
  Pre Season B
  Pre Season C
  Regular Season
  Week 1
  Week 2
  Week 3
  Week 4
  Week 5
  Week 6
  Week 7
  Week 8
  Week 9
  Week 10
  Week 11
  Week 12
  Week 13
  Week 14
  Week 15
  Week 16
  Week 17
  Week 18
  Week 19
  Week 20
  Week 21
  Playoffs
  Semi Finals
  Finals
  Grey Cup
Transactions August 29, 2022

Brayden Lenius returns to the Roughriders

Riderville.com

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National wide receiver Brayden Lenius.

Lenius (six-foot-five, 225 pounds) returns to the Green and White after signing with the Atlanta Falcons in January. The 2021 season was a breakout for the 25-year-old, who caught 37 passes for 471 yards and four touchdowns and started in all 14 regular-season games. He added another six receptions for 43 yards in two playoff games.

Lenius initially joined the Roughriders after being selected by the club in the second round, 15th overall, of the 2019 CFL Draft. He played 11 games as a rookie, making two receptions.

The Regina native graduated from the University of New Mexico after spending the previous three years at the University of Washington. Throughout his four collegiate seasons, where he was used primarily as a tight end, Lenius recorded 581 career receiving yards and four touchdowns.

