Brayden Lenius returns to the Roughriders

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National wide receiver Brayden Lenius.

Lenius (six-foot-five, 225 pounds) returns to the Green and White after signing with the Atlanta Falcons in January. The 2021 season was a breakout for the 25-year-old, who caught 37 passes for 471 yards and four touchdowns and started in all 14 regular-season games. He added another six receptions for 43 yards in two playoff games.

Lenius initially joined the Roughriders after being selected by the club in the second round, 15th overall, of the 2019 CFL Draft. He played 11 games as a rookie, making two receptions.

The Regina native graduated from the University of New Mexico after spending the previous three years at the University of Washington. Throughout his four collegiate seasons, where he was used primarily as a tight end, Lenius recorded 581 career receiving yards and four touchdowns.