CFL Fantasy: Who won Week 12?

TORONTO — The dust has settled after an exciting weekend of CFL football, and there is a new champion to be crowned from Week 12 of CFL Fantasy.

The pairing of Winnipeg Blue Bomber’ receiver Nic Demski (29.3) and Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker (28) helped propel ABANDONED TEAM ! To a 152.3 point weekend as they claimed this week’s top spot.

Demski was the leading receiver for our Week 12 fantasy winner, but Schaffer-Baker did not trail far behind, as the pair of Canadian playmakers combined for 57.3 fantasy points. Demski reeled in a team-high eight catches, turning upfield for 117 yards and a touchdown for the Bombers in their 31-29 win over the Calgary Stampeders.

Schaffer-Baker had an equally impressive showing, setting a new career high in receiving yards with 170 yards on five catches, including an 85-yard touchdown catch and run.

Toronto Argonauts receiver Markeith Ambles (15.5) rounded out the trio of receivers chosen by ADANDONED TEAM ! Ambles caught four of his six targets in the contest for 55 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown in his team’s 37-20 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier (23.8) was selected at the team’s pivot spot, and Maier delivered an admirable performance in his 2022 debut as the starting quarterback. Maier completed 23 of his 28 passing attempts throwing for 294 yards and three touchdowns in the loss to Winnipeg.

Calgary’s Peyton Logan (16.8) and Saskatchewan’s Frankie Hickson (19.9) were selected as the team’s running backs, the pair of West Division back combined for 36.7 fantasy points in Week 12.

Starting in place of the injured Jamal Morrow, Hickson was relied upon heavily in the Saskatchewan ground game, carrying the ball 15 times for 129 rush yards, setting a new career-high for Rider back. Hickson also added three receptions for 30 yards in the game.

Logan showed off his offensive versatility against the Bombers, rushing for 51 yards on six attempts, pulling in three passes for 52 yards, while adding 87 return yards in the game, pushing his all-purpose yardage total to 190 yards in Week 12.

Rounding out ABANDONED TEAM !’s roster was the Toronto Argonauts defence (19), who had a huge night against the provincial rival Ticats. The Boatmen managed to find their way into the Hamilton backfield for four sacks in the game, while intercepting three passes, one of which was returned for a touchdown, and forcing a fumble.

Toronto defensive back Jamal Peters was one of the largest contributors for the Argo defensive unit, Peters came away with all three interceptions and scored a 67-yard interception return touchdown to safely put the game out of reach.

