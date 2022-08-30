Playoff Scenarios: Bombers look to punch ticket to post-season

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can be the first team this season to punch their ticket to the post-season this weekend.
With a win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday, or with a loss combined with a Hamilton, Ottawa and Edmonton loss, the Bombers can clinch a playoff spot.
Below are the 109th Grey Cup playoff scenarios for Week 13:
WEST DIVISION
- Winnipeg WIN = Winnipeg clinches a playoff spot
- Winnipeg LOSS and a Hamilton LOSS and an Ottawa LOSS and an Edmonton LOSS = Winnipeg clinches a playoff spot
EAST DIVISION
- No team can clinch a playoff spot this week
NOTES:
- Winnipeg is looking to clinch a playoff berth for the sixth consecutive year
- In 2021 Winnipeg clinched a playoff spot in their 10th game; however it was based on a 14-game season
- With the return of an 18-game season, additional playoff qualifications are weeks away due to the competitive nature of Week 12 standings (five teams within three wins of one another)
CROSSOVER RULE
If the fourth-place team in division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the Division B Semi-Final.
WEEK 13 GAMES
- Friday, September 2, 7:30 p.m. ET – Ottawa at Montreal (Get tickets)
- Sunday, September 4, 6 p.m. ET – Winnipeg at Saskatchewan (Get tickets)
- Monday, September 5, 1 p.m. ET – Toronto at Hamilton (Get tickets)
- Monday, September 5, 4:30 p.m. ET – Edmonton at Calgary (Get tickets)