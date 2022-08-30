Tickets on sale now for CFHOF Class of 2022 induction ceremony

TORONTO — Tickets are now on sale for the Canadian Football Hall of Fame (CFHOF) and Museum’s induction ceremony to welcome the Class of 2022 on September 16. Fans are invited to gather for an exclusive viewing party on the CFHOF level of Tim Hortons Field to witness the Hall’s eight newest members’ official welcome.

Doors open for the viewing party at 5 p.m. ET prior to the ceremony commencing at 6 p.m. Following the inductions, the Class of 2022 and additional Hall of Famer members will join fans at CFHOF level for an intimate reception with hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.

Tickets for the CFHOF viewing party are $49 and can be purchased via ticketmaster.ca.

The previously announced 2022 Class includes first-ballot Hall of Famers, quarterback Ricky Ray and linebacker Chip Cox in the Player category, in addition to kicker Paul McCallum, fullback Tim Tindale, and Dick Thornton who played on both sides of the ball. To be inducted in the Builder category will be former CFL head coach Dave Ritchie, Calgary Colts founder and former general manager Keith Evans (posthumously), and long-time CFL team executive, Roy Shivers.

On Saturday, the Class of 2022 will be honoured at halftime of the annual Hall of Fame Game with the hometown Tiger-Cats set to host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Tickets to the game are available for purchase here.

The Canadian Football Hall of Fame and Museum, located on the fourth floor of Tim Hortons Field, operates as a non-profit registered charity. Located in Hamilton, Ont., since 1963, it is home to more than 80,000 Canadian football artifacts, ranging from equipment and trophies to photos and videos, spanning the rich history of the game.