Checking Down: News and notes from Labour Day Weekend

TORONTO — Labour Day Weekend in the CFL is just around the corner, as fans eagerly and impatiently wait for one of the most beloved weekends of the season, CFL.ca has you covered with everything you need to know before the Ottawa REDBLACKS and Montreal Alouettes kick off the OK Tire Labour Day Weekend with a Friday night showdown.

Jump to team:

BC LIONS

– The BC Lions started their week by making a splash, the team announced on Tuesday that they had made a trade with the Montreal Alouettes, sending their first round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft to Montreal in exchange for quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.(CFL.ca).

– The Lions have been through some unfortunate situations to end the month of August, however some positivity for BC comes at the months end. Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominique Rhymes were named as two of the three CFL Top Performers for the month of August (CFL.ca).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– As we near the OK Tire Labour Day Weekend the Calgary Stampeders have unveiled their new look ahead of Monday afternoon’s Battle of Alberta meeting with the Edmonton Elks (CFL.ca).

– Calgary quarterback Jake Maier had an impressive showing in his 2022 season debut, the Stamps pivot was just four yards shy of throwing for 300 yards in each of his first three starts. In this week’s edition of QB Index CFL.ca’s Chris O’Leary examines what the shift in quarterbacks means for Calgary (CFL.ca).

– With a three touchdown performance in their Week 12 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Stampeders receiver Malik Henry was named one of the CFL Top Performers from Week 12 of league action (CFL.ca).

EDMONTON ELKS

– OK Tire Labour Day Weekend will kickoff with a Friday evening matchup between the Ottawa REDBLACKS and the Montreal Alouettes and will concluded with the Edmonton Elks visiting the Calgary Stampeders in the Battle of Alberta on Monday. CFL.ca’s Don Landry gets fans ready for the magic of Labour Day Weekend with his lastest article (CFL.ca).

– Elks receiver Kenny Lawler is putting together what appears to be yet another jaw-dropping season with highlight-reel catch after highlight-reel catch. CFL.ca’s Mattew Cauz compares Lawler to a superhero in his Labour Day Weekend preview (CFL.ca).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– The environment of Saskatchewan’s Mosaic Stadium on Labour Day Weekend has been described as electric. Adding to the excitement, the team annouwnced that tickets have sold out ahead of their Labour Day Weekend meeting with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Riderville.com)

– The Saskatchewan Roughriders will be adding some depth to their already talented receiving corps. The team announced earlier in the week that they have brought back receiver Brayden Lenius, who recently spent time in training camp with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons (CFL.ca).

– The annual Labour Day Classic meeting between the Roughriders and the Bombers is always an exciting battle between two West Division heavyweights. See who CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye is feeling confident in, in this week’s Weekly Predictor (CFL.ca).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– We are at the midway point of the CFL season, and there remains some consistencies across the league, like the Bombers still being the team to beat in the West Division. Henoc Muamba and Donnovan Bennett discussed some hypothetical mid-season All-Star awards, see which Bombers players made the list (CFL.ca).

– Though we are only at the halfway mark of the season, the Bombers already have the luxury about thinking about playoff spots and clinching scenarios. CFL.ca has compiled a list of play off scenarios and how the Bombers can clinch their spot this weekend (CFL.ca).

– After an impressive showing against the Calgary Stampeders in their Week 12 matchup, see why Nic Demski is among the must-start receivers approaching Labour Day Weekend in CFL.ca’s latest edition of Start vs. Sit (CFL.ca).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– There is a rich history of intense games between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts, see which games of recent years made the CFL.ca list of best Labour Day Weekend games since 2000 (CFL.ca).

– Hamilton linebacker Simoni Lawrence has teamed up with New Era to bring Ticats’ and CFL fans an exclusive collection that he helped to design (Ticats.ca).

– Ticats receiver Tim White has seen a revitalization in his offensive production over the past few weeks, see why White top’s CFL.ca’s Brand C. Williams’ list of must-start receivers approaching OK Tire Labour Day Weekend in the CFL (CFL.ca).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– Toronto Argonauts defensive back Jamal Peters helped seal a 37-20 win over Hamilton in Week 12 by recording three interceptions in the game, one of which he returned 67-yards for a touchdown. The efforts from Peters earned him CFL Top Performer honours for Week 12 of the season (CFL.ca).

– Toronto offensive lineman Philip Blake and Dariusz Bladek have formed a bond and a friendship that transcends football, read more from Argonauts.ca’s Mike Hogan about the pair of Argos teammates (Argonauts.ca).

– Argonauts linebacker Wynton McManis has shown constant dominance since his arrival in Toronto, already recording 69 tackles, three sacks and an interception. McManis has had an exceptional month of August and was rewarded for his efforts as he was named one of the CFL Top Performers for the month (CFL.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

– After sustaining an injury that has kept him sidelined for most of the year, Ottawa REDBLACKS quarterback Jeremiah Masoli checks in with fans and provides an update on his recovery process (OttawaREDBLACKS.com).

– Ottawa next home game will be on September 10 and the day has been planned with kids in mind. The REDBLACKS will have pregame festivities tailored towards children of all ages (OttawaREDBLACKS.com).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– It’s Labour Day Weekend in the CFL, which should already be reason enough, however if you need a little bit more convincing, montrealalouettes.com gives you five reasons to attend the game live as they take on the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Friday to kick off Labour Day Weekend (montrealalouettes.com).

– Montreal receiver Tyson Philpot left the Week 11 game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and would not return after suffering a scary hit in the game. Fortunately for Philpot and Alouettes fans, montrealalouettes.com’s Joey Alfiari spoke with Philpot who said he is feeling good and returning this week (montrealalouettes.com).