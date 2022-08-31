Follow CFL

OK Tire Labour Day Weekend August 31, 2022

Report: Elks’ Lawler to miss time with ankle injury

Thomas Skrlj/CFL.ca

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks could be without one of their top players as they head into the OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.

TSN’s Farhan Lalji is reporting that receiver Kenny Lawler has an ankle injury that could cost him a couple of weeks, with it being a possibility that he ends up on the team’s six-game injured list.

 

OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND
Lawler, 28, has 56 catches for 849 yards, good for third in the league. Last year’s league-leading receiver, Lawler also has five touchdowns for the Elks, after joining the team in the winter as a free agent.

He’s coming off of a three-catch, 146-yard performance last week against Ottawa, providing a couple of spectacular highlights for the team in its 25-18 loss.

The Elks travel to Calgary to face the Stampeders on Labour Day at 4:30 p.m. ET.

