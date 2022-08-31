Report: Elks’ Lawler to miss time with ankle injury

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks could be without one of their top players as they head into the OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.

TSN’s Farhan Lalji is reporting that receiver Kenny Lawler has an ankle injury that could cost him a couple of weeks, with it being a possibility that he ends up on the team’s six-game injured list.

Been told #Elks receiver Kenny Lawler will miss at least a couple of weeks with an ankle injury. Possible he goes on the 6-game injured list. Tough news for @GoElks clear MVP this season. @CFLonTSN @TSN1260 @jamieson1260 @nielsonTSN1260 pic.twitter.com/4bTxLfprX8 — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) August 31, 2022

Lawler, 28, has 56 catches for 849 yards, good for third in the league. Last year’s league-leading receiver, Lawler also has five touchdowns for the Elks, after joining the team in the winter as a free agent.

He’s coming off of a three-catch, 146-yard performance last week against Ottawa, providing a couple of spectacular highlights for the team in its 25-18 loss.

The Elks travel to Calgary to face the Stampeders on Labour Day at 4:30 p.m. ET.