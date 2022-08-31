Saskatchewan’s Lanier catches attention of Garth Brooks

TORONTO — Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Anthony Lanier has become renowned across the league for his ability to wreak havoc on opposing offensive backfields.

However, one of the league’s toughest defenders may have revealed a hidden talent, that even one of the biggest stars in county music couldn’t help but notice.

In their Week 11 meeting with the BC Lions, Lanier was caught by the CFL Wired crew as he belted out his best rendition of the popular Garth Brooks song, Friends in Low Places.

However, Lanier not only caught the attention of CFL Wired and CFL fans across the league with his sideline singing, he also managed to catch the attention of Garth Brooks himself.

The country music legend absolutely loved Lanier’s version of his song, saying, “he can sing, that was great,” when listening to Lanier belt the lyrics to his song. Unfortunately, CFL fans will have to wait for the version of the song featuring both Lanier and Brooks, but it looks like the Riders and Lanier might have something in the works…

Until then, Rider fans can get excited about this weekend’s Labour Day Classic matchup with the West Division rival Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Kick off from Mosaic stadium is scheduled for 6p.m. ET.