Simoni Lawrence unveils limited edition New Era collection

HAMILTON — Hamilton Tiger-Cats linebacker Simoni Lawrence has been vocal about his adoration for the city of Hamilton and his love for the Ticats since joining the the team in 2013.

On Wednesday the Ticat defender was proud to share his exclusive collection of limited edition Ticats’ apparel that Lawrence designed along with some help from New Era Canada.

RELATED

» Landry: Ready for the magic of Labour Day Weekend

» Steinberg’s MMQB: 5 things to watch during Labour Day Weekend

Today is the day! The limited edition @Simoni_Lawrence x @NewEraCanada collection is here! 🔥 *Available exclusively in-store. Simoni will be at the Ticats Shop from 6-8 p.m. tonight signing autographs and his new gear!#Ticats | #CFL pic.twitter.com/IYY6GpgAPi — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) August 31, 2022

Lawrence’s limited edition collection of New Era gear supplies his own stylings while still paying homage to the team and city he calls home. The collection features a black-on-black version of Hamilton’s alternate Tiger-Cat head logo, and each item features Lawrence’s name and number 21.

The limited edition Simoni Lawrence New Era items include a hat, t-shirt and sweatshirt and can only be purchased in-store from the Tiger-Cats team shop.