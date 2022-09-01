Three players fined in Week 12 play

TORONTO – The CFL has announced the following discipline resulting from Week 12:

Winnipeg Blue Bombers wide receiver Rasheed Bailey has been fined for an illegal block on Calgary Stampeders defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund.

Toronto Argonauts defensive back Eric Sutton has been fined for unsportsmanlike conduct on Hamilton Tiger-Cats wide receiver Kiondre Smith.

Ottawa REDBLACKS linebacker Avery Williams has been fined for a high hit on Edmonton Elks wide receiver Derel Walker.

As per league policy, the amounts of the player fines were not disclosed.