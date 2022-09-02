Morris: Williams, REDBLACKS taking things one game at a time

An Ottawa REDBLACKS team with a 2-8 record faces an uphill climb to make the playoffs but Devonte Williams has never shied away from a steep challenge.

Coming off last week’s 25-18 win over the Edmonton Elks, the REDBLACKS head into Friday night’s game against the Montreal Alouettes (4-6) confident they remain in the East Division playoff mix.

“It’s a good mood, a very positive environment,” said the first-year Ottawa running back ahead of OK Tire Labour Day Weekend. “We are honestly taking a playoff mindset approach. We have to win as many games as possible. We’re taking it week by week.”

OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND

Heading into the second half of the CFL season, just four points separates Ottawa from second-place Montreal.

“We attack every single week with the same mindset,” said Williams. “It (Montreal) is not a team we are specifically targeting but we are targeting them right now because that’s our next opponent.”

No one with the REDBLACKS is thinking about mailing in the final eight games.

“Everybody is excited about getting back to work,” said Williams. “It’s another opportunity for us to continue to come together.

“We know this is the ultimate team sport. Once we are all playing at the level we are supposed to, then we are going to get outcomes like we did last week. We want to keep that moving forward. We think we’re a playoff team for sure.”

Williams started the first two games of the season with Ottawa, spent time on the practice roster, then returned for Week 11. In four games he has rushed for 196 yards on 40 carries. He also has 11 catches for 32 yards.

“I’ve always just stuck my head down, continued to play and waited for my next opportunity,” Williams said.

“As a football player you always have to be levelheaded, just continue to grind.”

With William Powell on the six-game injured list, Williams is becoming a bigger part of the game plan. He had 12 carries for 58 yards in last week’s win over Edmonton.

“The first two games of the season was just a phenomenal opportunity for me to really get my feet wet,” said Williams.

“I’m learning more and more about the system every single day. Things we can continue to take advantage of, help our team. I’m continuing to get more comfortable with the system.”

Williams has shown perseverance and patience while in Canada.

Last year he earned a spot on Winnipeg’s practice roster but was released in September, before the Blue Bombers won their second consecutive Grey Cup.

The experience was a bitter pill to swallow, but Williams used it for motivation.

“I feel like a lot of people want to prove others wrong,” said the 25-year-old who split his college career between Indiana and Southeastern Louisiana. “From my perspective, I always want to just prove myself right. I know what I’m fully capable of doing.

“It’s also our profession. It’s a business at the end of the day. You just have to wait for the next opportunity, which was here in Ottawa. I’m fully embracing that opportunity and taking full advantage of it.”

The time spent in Winnipeg was like a university course for Williams.

“It was a phenomenal opportunity for me to learn the Canadian system, the rules, what the running backs are capable of in regard to motion out of the backfield,” he said. “It was an opportunity for me to learn the game overall.”

While with the Bombers Williams watched running backs Andrew Harris, Brady Oliveira and Johnny Augustine. He credits Harris with taking him under his wing.

“He helped me with things like what to look for in certain personnel in regard to formations, things I can take advantage of,” said Williams. “This league is a lot about taking advantage of mismatches, trying to put yourself in the best position to move the chains.

“He helped me out in that regard and different (things) I can key on. Also, just little details about the playbook.”

At five-foot-nine and 184 pounds Williams combines speed and power.

“I would describe my game as a guy who can mix it up, in regard to being shifty along with power,” he said.

Williams also understands the importance of pass blocking.

“I feel that’s just a mindset,” he said. “It doesn’t really matter about your size. Football is a huge complementary game.

“If I don’t allow the quarterbacks to be comfortable in the pocket with my pass protection, then I’m not contributing to my team.”

So far this season Montreal is seventh in the league in allowing 27.3 points a game and eighth in giving up an average 108.7 rushing yards.

“Our run game is going to open up things for the pass game,” said Williams.

The REDBLACKS have just two wins this season but easily could be 7-3. Ottawa has lost two games by a touchdown and three by three points or less.

Williams warns other teams shouldn’t take the REDBLACKS lightly.

“If they’re doing that it’s on them,” he said. “If they are really watching film, they can see what type of team and organization we have.

“If (teams are underestimating Ottawa), then we’re going to take full advantage of it.”