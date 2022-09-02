Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

News September 2, 2022

Ticats acquire OL David Beard in trade w/ Elks

GoElks.com

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have acquired national offensive lineman David Beard and a conditional fourth-round draft pick in the 2023 CFL Draft in exchange for national offensive lineman Jesse Gibbon and a second-round draft pick in the 2023 CFL Draft.

RELATED
» Elks acquire Ellis, draft pick from Als in exchange for Costigan, Lyon
» Buy Tickets: Elks at Stampeders
» CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Labour Day Weekend

 

Beard, 29, has played 94 games over seven seasons in Edmonton (2015-2022), including 10 starts this season at centre. The six-foot-five, 320-pound native of Sherwood Park, Alta. was unanimously voted the team’s most outstanding offensive lineman in 2019 and was originally selected by Edmonton in the second-round, 16th overall in the 2015 CFL Draft out of the University of Alberta.

Gibbon, 25, has suited up in all 11 games for the Ticats this season, his third in the CFL after being selected by Hamilton second overall in the 2019 CFL Draft. The six-foot-five, 300-pound former University of Waterloo standout has played a total of 42 regular season games in his CFL career and appeared in five postseason contests, including both the 2019 and 2021 Grey Cup.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!