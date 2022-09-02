Ticats acquire OL David Beard in trade w/ Elks

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have acquired national offensive lineman David Beard and a conditional fourth-round draft pick in the 2023 CFL Draft in exchange for national offensive lineman Jesse Gibbon and a second-round draft pick in the 2023 CFL Draft.

RELATED

» Elks acquire Ellis, draft pick from Als in exchange for Costigan, Lyon

» Buy Tickets: Elks at Stampeders

» CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Labour Day Weekend

Beard, 29, has played 94 games over seven seasons in Edmonton (2015-2022), including 10 starts this season at centre. The six-foot-five, 320-pound native of Sherwood Park, Alta. was unanimously voted the team’s most outstanding offensive lineman in 2019 and was originally selected by Edmonton in the second-round, 16th overall in the 2015 CFL Draft out of the University of Alberta.

Gibbon, 25, has suited up in all 11 games for the Ticats this season, his third in the CFL after being selected by Hamilton second overall in the 2019 CFL Draft. The six-foot-five, 300-pound former University of Waterloo standout has played a total of 42 regular season games in his CFL career and appeared in five postseason contests, including both the 2019 and 2021 Grey Cup.