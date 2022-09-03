Argos add RB Adam Cofield, DL Ali Fayad

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts have signed American running back Adam Cofield and American defensive lineman Ali Fayad.

Cofield, five-foot-11 and 215 pounds, spent 2021 with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, where over the course of 14 games the running back rushed for 373 yards and four touchdowns with 22 receptions for 176 receiving yards.

Prior to his time in Kentucky, the Missouri native attended North Dakota State, where he won three consecutive FCS National Championships. In 38 games with the Bison, Cofield rushed for over 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns. Cofield’s father is Tim Cofield, who was a three-time CFL All-Star and won a Grey Cup with Toronto in 1996.

Fayad, 23, played five seasons at Western Michigan (2017-2021) where he was named MAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 after a 40 tackle, 13 sack, 17 tackle for loss campaign. The six-foot-two, 250-pound lineman played in 52 career games for the Broncos and tallied 154 tackles, 51 for loss, 30 sacks, 10 forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries while being named second-team All-MAC in 2019 and first-team in 2021. The Detroit native was signed briefly with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022.