Als, Lions Injury Report: Adams practices in full w/ Lions

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes and BC Lions have submitted their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Friday at Molson Stadium.

In Montreal, the Als were without defensive back Mike Jones (Non-football related). Defensive back Najee Murray (foot) was limited.

The Lions’ newest quarterback, Vernon Adams Jr. (right elbow) was a full participant on Monday. Quarterback Michael O’Connor (adductor) was limited, as was receiver/returner Lucky Whitehead (hamstring).

Defensive back T.J. Lee (hamstring), receiver/returner Shai Ross (adductor) and receiver Shane Wynn (hamstring) all sat out the first day of practice.