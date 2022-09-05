Follow CFL

  Pre Season
  Pre Season A
  Pre Season B
  Pre Season C
  Regular Season
  Week 1
  Week 2
  Week 3
  Week 4
  Week 5
  Week 6
  Week 7
  Week 8
  Week 9
  Week 10
  Week 11
  Week 12
  Week 13
  Week 14
  Week 15
  Week 16
  Week 17
  Week 18
  Week 19
  Week 20
  Week 21
  Playoffs
  Semi Finals
  Finals
  Grey Cup
Injury Reports September 5, 2022

Als, Lions Injury Report: Adams practices in full w/ Lions

BCLions.com

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes and BC Lions have submitted their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Friday at Molson Stadium.

In Montreal, the Als were without defensive back Mike Jones (Non-football related). Defensive back Najee Murray (foot) was limited.

The Lions’ newest quarterback, Vernon Adams Jr. (right elbow) was a full participant on Monday. Quarterback Michael O’Connor (adductor) was limited, as was receiver/returner Lucky Whitehead (hamstring).

Defensive back T.J. Lee (hamstring), receiver/returner Shai Ross (adductor) and receiver Shane Wynn (hamstring) all sat out the first day of practice.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Dante Absher WR Healthy Scratch Full
Chris Schleuger OL Healthy Scratch Full
Patrick Davis OL Healthy Scratch Full
Najee Murray DB Foot Limited
Mike Jones DB Not Football Related DNP
Nafees Lyon DB Healthy Scratch Full
Thomas Costigan DL Healthy Scratch Full

 

BC LIONS  PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Vernon Adams Jr. Quarterback Right Elbow Full      
Jarell Broxton Offensive Line Healthy Scratch Full
Tyneil Cooper Defensive Back Healthy Scratch Full  
Jalon Edwards-Cooper Defensive Back Foot Full      
Miles Fox Defensive Line Healthy Scratch Full  
Isaiah Guzylak-Messam Linebacker Hamstring Limited      
T.J. Lee Defensive Back Hamstring DNP      
Quincy Mauger Defensive Back Healthy Scratch Full      
Michael O’Connor Quarterback Adductor Limited      
Garry Peters Defensive Back Hamstring Limited      
Shai Ross Wide Receiver Adductor DNP      
Lucky Whitehead Wide Receiver Hamstring Limited      
Shane Wynn Wide Receiver Hamstring DNP      
Noah Zerr Offensive Line Healthy Scratch Full      

