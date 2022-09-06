CFL releases statement on recent tragedy in Saskatchewan

TORONTO — The CFL released the following statement on Tuesday:

“The CFL stands with the communities of James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, as well as the entire province of Saskatchewan through this unspeakable tragedy. Our hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones and any who have been affected by this horrific act of senseless violence.

We know the people of Saskatchewan will find strength and comfort in each other, but please know that the entire CFL family lends its unreserved support and offers its most heartfelt condolences at this time.”