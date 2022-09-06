REDBLACKS Injury Report: Adams sits out Tuesday

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have submitted their first injury report ahead of their matchup with the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday.

In the team’s first day of practice, they were without receiver Darvin Adams (ankle) and defensive back Sherrod Baltimore (hamstring), who missed the team’s Labour Day Weekend game against the Montreal Alouettes.

Ottawa defensive lineman Lorenzo Mauldin (shoulder) also appeared on the team’s injury report and was limited in practice on Tuesday.

Toronto did not practice on Tuesday following their game on Labour Day and therefore do not have a report.