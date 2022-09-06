Follow CFL

  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Injury Reports September 6, 2022

REDBLACKS Injury Report: Adams sits out Tuesday

Chris Tanouye/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have submitted their first injury report ahead of their matchup with the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday.

In the team’s first day of practice, they were without receiver Darvin Adams (ankle) and defensive back Sherrod Baltimore (hamstring), who missed the team’s Labour Day Weekend game against the Montreal Alouettes.

Ottawa defensive lineman Lorenzo Mauldin (shoulder) also appeared on the team’s injury report and was limited in practice on Tuesday.

Toronto did not practice on Tuesday following their game on Labour Day and therefore do not have a report.

Ottawa REDBLACKS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
RJ Harris WR Hip Full
Justin Hardy WR Healthy Scratch Full
Sherrod Baltimore DB Hamstring DNP
Jackson Bennett RB Ankle Full
Darvin Adams WR Ankle DNP
Ucambre Williams OL Illness Full
Hakeem Bailey DB Healthy Scratch Full
Lorenzo Mauldin DL Shoulder Limited

 

