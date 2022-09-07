Elks, Stamps Injury Reports: Kamar Jorden sits out on Wednesday

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders have filed their first injury reports of the week ahead of their meeting on Saturday in the Labour Day Weekend rematch.

In Edmonton, quarterback Tre Ford (shoulder) was back to practice this week in a limited capacity while linebacker Nyles Morgan (groin) did not participate on Wednesday.

In Calgary, receiver Kamar Jorden (thigh) did not participate in the team’s on-field session on Wednesday. DB Daniel Amoako (shoulder) was also among those who sat out of the session.