Injury Reports September 7, 2022

Elks, Stamps Injury Reports: Kamar Jorden sits out on Wednesday

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders have filed their first injury reports of the week ahead of their meeting on Saturday in the Labour Day Weekend rematch.

In Edmonton, quarterback Tre Ford (shoulder) was back to practice this week in a limited capacity while linebacker Nyles Morgan (groin) did not participate on Wednesday.

In Calgary, receiver Kamar Jorden (thigh) did not participate in the team’s on-field session on Wednesday. DB Daniel Amoako (shoulder) was also among those who sat out of the session.

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury WED THU Game Status
Nick Coe DL Hamstring Full
Tre Ford QB Shoulder Limited
Deon Lacey LB Healthy Scratch Full
Raphael Leonard DB Healthy Scratch Full
Keisean Lucier-South DL Ankle Full
Nyles Morgan LB Groin DNP
Chris Osei-Kusi WR Back Full
Malik Tyne DL Healthy Scratch Full

 

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury WED THU Game Status
Daniel Amoako DB Shoulder DNP
Stefen Banks DL Healthy Scratch Full
Aaron Crawford LS Illness DNP
Branden Dozier DB Hamstring Full
Colton Hunchak WR Illness Full
Natrell Jamerson DB Shoulder DNP
Kamar Jorden WR Thigh DNP

 

