Chase Brown headlines Scouting Bureau’s Fall Edition

TORONTO — University of Illinois running back Chase Brown sits atop the Fall Edition of the CFL Scouting Bureau. The London, Ont., native is joined by 19 outstanding collegiate athletes in the ranking of the Top-20 eligible prospects for the 2023 CFL Draft.

The CFL Scouting Bureau, comprised of CFL scouts, as well as player personnel directors and general managers from the league’s nine clubs, releases its rankings three times each year: in the fall, winter and spring.

PLAYER NAME POS COLLEGE HOMETOWN 1 Chase Brown RB Illinois London, ON 2 Dontae Bull OL Fresno State Victoria, BC 3 Sydney Brown DB Illinois London, ON 4 Jared Wayne WR Pittsburgh Peterborough, ON 5 Nick Mardner WR Cincinnati Mississauga, ON 6 Lwal Uguak DL Texas Christian Edmonton, AB 7 Sidy Sow OL Eastern Michigan Bromont, QC 8 Theo Benedet OL UBC North Vancouver, BC 9 Tavius Robinson DL Ole Miss Guelph, ON 10 Jonathan Sunderland DB Penn State Ottawa, ON 11 Francis Bemiy DL Southern Utah Montreal, QC 12 Gabe Wallace OL Buffalo Salmon Arm, BC 13 Clark Barnes WR Guelph Brampton, ON 14 Daniel Johnson OL Purdue London, ON 15 Giovanni Manu OL UBC Pitt Meadows, BC 16 Harrison Bagayogo DB Guelph Bois-des-Filion, QC 17 Justin Sambu DL Maine Calgary, AB 18 Jake Taylor LB Alberta Beaumont, AB 19 Reece Martin DL Mount Allison Moncton, NB 20 Lake Korte-Moore DL UBC Ottawa, ON

TOP-5 PROSPECTS

CHASE BROWN | RB | ILLINOIS

350 rushing yards, averaging 6.4 yards per carry and two touchdowns in two games

Surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark in both games; three total touchdowns on the season

Week 0’s Big-Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week after 151 rushing yards and three touchdowns

1,913 rushing yards and 11 total touchdowns in 24 career games with Illinois

Named to the Senior Bowl, Maxwell Award and Doak Walker Award watch lists

Athlon Preseason All-Big Ten second team

Twin brother Sydney is ranked No. 3 on the 2022 Scouting Bureau: Fall Edition

DONTAE BULL | OL | FRESNO STATE

In Fresno State’s season-opening 35-7 victory over Cal Poly, the offence notched 377 passing yards and 188 rushing yards

Entering fifth season, has appeared in 35 games, including 27 starts

In 2021, Fresno State finished with the top offense in the Mountain West and was ranked No. 14 in the FBS

Named to the Senior Bowl watch list

SYDNEY BROWN | DB | ILLINOIS

Ten tackles (five solo and five assisted), a tackle for a loss and a pass breakup in two games

41 career collegiate games, including 37 starts, with 270 tackles (151 solo, 119 assisted), 14 passes defended, four interceptions and three forced fumbles

Athlon Preseason All-Big Ten second team

Named to Senior Bowl watch list

Twin brother Chase is ranked No. 1 on the 2022 Scouting Bureau: Fall Edition

JARED WAYNE | WR | PITTSBURGH

Team-high three receptions for 89 yards in season-opener versus West Virginia

In 2021, notched personal bests in receptions (47), receiving yards (658) and touchdowns (6)

30 career collegiate games with 89 catches for 1,334 yards and eight touchdowns.

Former quarterback at Trinity College School in Port Hope, Ont.; 2-for-3 passing for Pittsburgh, including one touchdown pass.

NICK MARDNER | WR | CINCINNATI

35-yard touchdown reception in first game this season – his first with Cincinnati

Attended University of Hawaii in first three collegiate seasons

46 receptions for 913 yards and five touchdowns in third season at Hawaii

34 career collegiate games with 63 receptions for 1,305 yards and nine touchdowns

BY THE NUMBERS