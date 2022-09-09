CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Week 14

TORONTO — Week 14 in the CFL features the first tripleheader of the season with three games on tap on Saturday for fans across the country to enjoy.

But first, things get under way on Friday night in Montreal as the Alouettes host the BC Lions. The Lions are back from their bye and they’re hungry to get back into the win column after a loss to Saskatchewan in Week 12. The Alouettes were defeated by their East Division foes, the Ottawa REDBLACKS, last weekend and will also be itching for a victory.

The Argonauts and REDBLACKS kickoff Saturday’s full slate of games in Ottawa. Toronto, who sit in first place in the East, have won two-straight contests (both against the Tiger-Cats) and look to make it three in a row at TD Place. Ottawa has also won two-in-a-row with Nick Arbuckle under centre and they will hope to get their first win of the season in front of their home fans Saturday afternoon.

Next up are two Labour Day Weekend rematches.

Things start in Winnipeg as the Roughriders head to IG Field looking for revenge over the Blue Bombers. The Bombers clinched a playoff spot last weekend with their win over the Riders and eye their 12th victory of 2022. Saskatchewan, on the other hand, hope to get a win to keep pace in the West Division and silence the fans in Winnipeg.

And finally, the Battle of Alberta caps off Week 14. Calgary got the best of the Elks last weekend and hope to sweep the back-to-back. The Elks, on the other hand, have yet to win a game at home this season and Taylor Cornelius and co. will want to change that on Saturday night.

» Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET: Lions at Alouettes

» Saturday, 2:00 p.m. ET: Argonauts at REDBLACKS

» Saturday, 5:00 p.m. ET: Roughriders at Blue Bombers

» Saturday, 8:00 p.m. ET: Stampeders at Elks

LABOUR DAY REMATCH: SASKATCHEWAN AND WINNIPEG

This will be the 18 th edition of the Labour Day rematch; Winnipeg leads the series with ten wins.

edition of the Labour Day rematch; Winnipeg leads the series with ten wins. Winnipeg won last season’s contest 33-9 and has won six of the last seven matches with Saskatchewan’s lone victory coming in 2018 with Zach Collaros at the helm.

Last week, the Blue Bombers won the Labour Day Classic 20-18. Winnipeg has swept the back-to-back series on three occasions (2004, 2016 and 2021).

There have been seven splits in the back-to-back series: 2006, 2007, 2010, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019.

Collaros owns a 7-3 record against Saskatchewan; Fajardo is 2-4 against Winnipeg.

Dalton Schoen’s next touchdown reception would be his tenth – tying a 71-year-old team record for rookies, set by Neill Armstrong in 1951.

Winnipeg’s defence has allowed eight-or-fewer second half points in seven of 12 games.

LABOUR DAY REMATCH: BATTLE OF ALBERTA

Except for 1992 when the Labour Day Classic was played in Edmonton and the rematch took place in Calgary, the Elks have hosted the second contest every year since the back-to-back sets began in 1989.

Calgary holds a 17-15 edge in the rematches

This will be the 33 rd rematch following the Labour Day Classic (1989-2019) Calgary sweeps: 11 Edmonton sweeps: 5 Splits: 16

rematch following the Labour Day Classic (1989-2019) Calgary has swept the series in six of the past nine years, and in nine of the past 14.

In three contests this season: Malik Henry | 16 receptions | 390 yards | 2 TDs Shawn Lemon | 6 tackles | 4 sacks | 2 FFs Ka’Deem Carey | 51 touches | 328 yards | 2 TDs

Calgary is looking to sweep the four-game season series against Edmonton for the first time since 2012

CATCHING HEAT

Ottawa’s Jaelon Acklin is 37 yards away from his first 1,000-yard season

Montreal’s Eugene Lewis needs 88 yards for his second 1,000-yard season (2019). He is also 44 yards shy of 4,000 in his five-year career.

BC’s Dominique Rhymes is 107 yards from his second 1,000-yard season (2019).

QUICK SLANTS