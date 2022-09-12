Follow CFL

CFL Fantasy: Who won Week 14?

TORONTO — Week 14 provided plenty of action in what was one of the highest scoring weeks of the regular season to date. This in turn brought on one of the most competitive weeks of the CFL Fantasy season.

Led by a trio of Winnipeg Blue Bombers, RFINCK (138.7) claimed victory in one of the closest margins yet as the next highest user scored 138.3 points in the week.

In the Labour Day Weekend rematch between Winnipeg and the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Zach Collaros (26.9), Nic Demski (27.1) and Dalton Schoen (16.3) led the way for RFINCK combining for 70.3 fantasy points in their Week 14 win.

Collaros completed 21 of his 25 passing attempts for 273 yards and four passing touchdowns in his team’s 54-20 win over the West Division rivals.

Demski continued to be instrumental to the success of the Winnipeg offence contributing two touchdowns and 71 yards on seven receptions. Demski has now found the end zone four times over his last three games. Schoen also continued his impressive rookie season adding his 10th receiving touchdown of the year and tying the Winnipeg record for touchdown receptions by a rookie.

The Montreal Alouettes defence (25) also provided a huge boost in scoring for RFINCK in their Week 14 fantasy win. In a dominant showing over the BC Lions, the Alouettes held BC to just 10 points. Their defensive line was relentless in their efforts getting into the backfield for five sacks, the team also forced three fumbles and Als newcomer Nafees Lyon took an interceptions return 52-yards for a score.

For a second consecutive game Edmonton Elks first-year receiver Dillon Mitchell was one of the leading sources of passing production for the Elks offence. Mitchell was targeted a team-high 10 times in the gam, reeling in five passes for 120 yards, contributing 17 fantasy points with his efforts.

Saskatchewan’s Frankie Hickson (10.8) and Toronto’s A.J. Ouellette (15.5) were with the running back choices, rounding out RFINCK’s roster for Week 14.

Ouellette continue prove valuable within the Toronto Argonauts offence, carrying the ball 10 times for 29 yards, including his first career rushing touchdown, while also catching four passes for 26 yards out of the backfield.

Hickson once again was the leading back in the Rider offence, seeing 10 carries and turning upfield for 71 yards in their matchup with Winnipeg.

LEADERBOARD

WEEK WINNER TOTAL POINTS
1 MRHAWKE19 174.1
2 COUNTRYBRETT 143.6
3 RALPH.SICILIANO 145.3
4 MLAKUSTIAK 152.3
5 GANGGREEN13 164
6 EDDY27 119.4
7 MIKE 128.3
8 DAVER GO BLUE 137.7
9 DOC BROC 156.6
10 THE POOH BEARS 125.9
11 CHINDEISEL 147.8
12 ABANDONED TEAM ! 152.3
13 ERICTHIEL 123.2
14 RFINCK 138.7

 

