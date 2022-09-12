Elks sign three, bring back National DB Ethan Makonzo

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks announced on Monday that the team has signed three players, adding American defensive lineman Malik Harris and American linebacker Tony Jones. The team also announced the return of National defensive back Ethan Makonzo.

Harris was most recently spent time with the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League and also spent time with the Houston Gamblers of United States Football League in 2022. Collegiately, he played two seasons from 2017 to 2018 with University of Incarnate Word. Appearing in 22 games, recording 34 total tackles and three sacks. As a junior, Harris played tight end, making 13 receptions for 136 yards and three touchdowns.

Jones joins the Double E after spending time on the Toronto Argonauts practice roster to start the 2022 season, he was released in early July. In 2021, Jones was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year in the Indoor Football League as a member of the Iowa Barnstormers. The Florida native played two seasons at Texas Tech from 2017 to 2018, he appeared in 24 games, registering 77 total tackles, eight sacks, one interception and three fumble recoveries. ​

Makonzo rejoins the Elks for his third stint in Edmonton, having previously dressed in four games with Edmonton for the 2022 season. The defensive back contributed one special teams tackle and was released by Edmonton in mid-August.

The Elks will next take the field for a Week 15 matchup from Mosaic Stadium on Friday against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.