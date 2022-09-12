Playoff Scenarios: Bombers set sights on home playoff date

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers punched their ticket to the post-season in Week 13 and now they set their sights on hosting a playoff game.
If the Bombers win against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats this week and the Calgary Stampeders lose to the BC Lions, Winnipeg will host a playoff game at IG Field.
Here are the Week 15 playoff scenarios for the 109th Grey Cup on November 20 from Mosaic Stadium in Saskatchewan:
WEST DIVISION
- Winnipeg WIN and Calgary LOSS = Winnipeg clinches a home playoff game
EAST DIVISION
- No team can clinch a playoff spot this week
PLAYOFF PICTURE
- Winnipeg secured a post-season berth for the sixth consecutive season in Week 13
CROSSOVER RULE
If the fourth-place team in division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the division B semi-final.