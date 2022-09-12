Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Ticats add American WR Terry Godwin

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Monday that the team has signed American receiver Terry Godwin.

RELATED
» CFL Simulation: (Almost) All road lead to Winnipeg
» Steinberg’s MMQB: Rounding into form

Godwin most recently spent time in the National Football League with the Tennessee Titans. He played in three games with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2019 to 2021 and was originally selected by the Carolina Panthers in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Collegiately, Godwin played 54 games with the University of Georgia from 2015 until 2019. Over his career the receiver caught 133 receptions for 1,788 yards and 11 touchdowns. He finished his collegiate career ranking 11th in school history in career receptions and 13th in career receiving yards.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!