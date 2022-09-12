Ticats add American WR Terry Godwin

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Monday that the team has signed American receiver Terry Godwin.

Godwin most recently spent time in the National Football League with the Tennessee Titans. He played in three games with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2019 to 2021 and was originally selected by the Carolina Panthers in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Collegiately, Godwin played 54 games with the University of Georgia from 2015 until 2019. Over his career the receiver caught 133 receptions for 1,788 yards and 11 touchdowns. He finished his collegiate career ranking 11th in school history in career receptions and 13th in career receiving yards.