Injury Reports September 12, 2022

Ticats Injury Report: Cariel Brooks misses Monday

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have submitted their first injury report ahead of their matchup on Saturday with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Tictas were without defensive back Cariel Brooks (back) to open the week of practice. While Hamilton defenisve lineman Julian Howsare (achilles) was limited on Monday.

Quarterback Dane Evans (right shoulder)  was full start the week of practice and offensive lineman Chris Van Zeyl (hip) returned to practice fully after missing Week 13.

The Blue Bombers did not practice on Monday and therefore do not have an injury report as a result.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED THU Game Status
Anthony Johnson WR Wrist DNP
Chris Van Zeyl OL Hip Full
Ronheen Bingham DL Hamstring Full
Julian Howsare DL Achilles Limited
Cariel Brooks DB Back DNP
Dane Evans QB Right Shoulder Full

 

