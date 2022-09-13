Follow CFL

Injury Reports September 13, 2022

Lions, Stamps Injury Reports: Paredes sits out Tuesday

The Canadian Press

Toronto — The BC Lions and Calgary Stampeders have submitted their first injury reports ahead of Saturday evenings matchup from McMahon Stadium.

In their first practice of the week, the Stampeders were without kicker Rene Paredes (ankle) on Tuesday. The team was also missing receiver Tre Odoms-Dukes (ankle), while defensive back Daniel Amoako (shoulder) practiced in limited capacity.

In Vancouver, the Lions were without offensive lineman Sukh Chungh (knee) and defensive backs T.J. Lee (hamstring) and Delvin Breaux Sr. (ribs) to start their week of practice. While quarterback Michael O’Connor (adductor) practiced in limited capacity on Tuesday.

Calgary Stampeders PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Daniel Amoako DB Shoulder Limited
Aaron Crawford LS Illness Full
Tre Odoms-Dukes WR Ankle DNP
Colton Hunchak WR Healthy Scratch Full
Dedrick Mills RB Healthy Scratch Full
Rene Paredes K Ankle DNP

 

BC Lions PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Woody Baron Defensive Line Ankle Full
Tim Bonner Defensive Line Healthy Scratch Full
Delvin Breaux Sr. Quarterback Ribs DNP
Jarell Broxton Offensive Line Healthy Scratch Full
Sukh Chungh Offensive Line Knee DNP
Tyneil Cooper Defensive Back Healthy Scratch Full
Miles Fox Defensive Line Hamstring Limited
T.J. Lee Defensive Back Hamstring DNP
Quincy Mauger Defensive Back Healthy Scratch Full
Michael O’Connor Quarterback Adductor Limited
Noah Zerr Offensive Line Healthy Scratch Full

 

