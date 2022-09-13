Lions, Stamps Injury Reports: Paredes sits out Tuesday

Toronto — The BC Lions and Calgary Stampeders have submitted their first injury reports ahead of Saturday evenings matchup from McMahon Stadium.

In their first practice of the week, the Stampeders were without kicker Rene Paredes (ankle) on Tuesday. The team was also missing receiver Tre Odoms-Dukes (ankle), while defensive back Daniel Amoako (shoulder) practiced in limited capacity.

In Vancouver, the Lions were without offensive lineman Sukh Chungh (knee) and defensive backs T.J. Lee (hamstring) and Delvin Breaux Sr. (ribs) to start their week of practice. While quarterback Michael O’Connor (adductor) practiced in limited capacity on Tuesday.