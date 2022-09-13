Follow CFL

Stamps release RB Aca’Cedric Ware

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have released American running back Aca’Cedric Ware from the practice roster.

Ware first joined the Stampeders during the 2021 season and he was re-added to the practice roster last month after being activated from the retired list on Aug. 17. He did not see any game action in either of his stints with Calgary.

