Riders sign DL Weston Kramer

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders on Wednesday that the team has signed American defensive tackle Weston Kramer.

Kramer most recently spent time with the Ottawa REDBLACKS participating in the team’s 2022 training camp. He registered one sack in the preseason before his release.

Collegiately, Kramer played at the University of Indiana in 2021. In 12 games, the former Hoosier recorded 35 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and one fumble recovery.

Prior to his time in Indiana, the 24-year-old spent four collegiate seasons at Northern Illinois University, suiting up for 45 games. Kramer made 97 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, three-and-a-half sacks and two defended passes earning him Second-Team and Third-Team All-MAC honours following the 2020 and 2019 seasons, respectively.

