CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Week 15

TORONTO — Week 15 in the CFL may only have three games but there’s no shortage of excitement across the country.

The week starts on Friday night as the Saskatchewan Roughriders host the Edmonton Elks at Mosaic Stadium. The Riders are coming off back-to-back losses against the Bombers and will be looking to rebound against Edmonton. The Elks have notched their three wins on the road this year and will be hoping to add another one to that column in front of Riderville this week.

Saturday’s doubleheader starts in Hamilton as the Tiger-Cats welcome the 12-1 Winnipeg Blue Bombers to town. Hamilton’s back from their bye hoping to hand the defending champions just their second loss of the campaign. Winnipeg has already clinched a playoff spot but this week will be looking to secure a home date in the post-season with a win against the Ticats combined with a Calgary loss to BC.

And finally, the BC Lions head to McMahon Stadium to take on the Calgary Stampeders to finish off the week. Vernon Adams Jr. will make his first start as a Lion in this battle for second place in the West Division. The Stampeders are coming off two-straight wins against Edmonton, including a 56-point effort last week, and will be hoping to carry that momentum into this matchup.

Buy Tickets

» Friday, 9:30 p.m. ET: Elks at Roughriders

» Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET: Blue Bombers at Tiger-Cats

» Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET: Lions at Stampeders

SUCH GREAT HEIGHTS

Zach Collaros – Winnipeg Last week, set a new career-high with 26 touchdown passes in a season, surpassing his previous best of 25 from 2015. Sits at 3,236 yards – 141 shy of career-high 31 completions from reaching a new personal-best of 280 in a season

Ka’Deem Carey – Calgary Next rushing major will set a career-high with eight in a season

Jaelon Acklin – Ottawa First receiver to reach 1,000 yards this season First time reaching the 1,000-yard milestone Career-best 61 receptions tops mark of 58 set in 2019

Dominique Rhymes – BC With 58 receptions, sits eight short of a new career-high Sits at 925 yards – 132 shy of personal-best

Tim White – Hamilton 56 receiving yards in Week 14, helped the sophomore receiver establish a new career-high (815).

Kurleigh Gittens Jr. – Toronto 161-yard and eight-reception performance last week established new career-highs in receiving yards (759) and catches (57) Leads all Canadians in receiving yards this season

Nic Demski – Winnipeg With two touchdowns in Week 14, set a new career-high for touchdowns receptions in a season (six)



READY TO POUNCE

Vernon Adams Jr. will start for the BC Lions on Saturday

He will be the fourth QB to start for the Lions this year

Appeared in six games in 2022 (one with the Lions) with two starts in Montreal

This will be Adams’s 30 th CFL start

CFL start Career spotlight: 17-12 record 43 TD passes and 20 rushing TDs 7,005 passing yards and 978 rushing yards 3-2 against Calgary as a starter



QUICK SLANTS