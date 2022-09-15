Follow CFL

Eight players fined following Week 14 action

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League announced the following fines on Thursday.

  • Toronto Argonauts defensive lineman Shawn Oakman has been fined for a high hit on Ottawa REDBLACKS quarterback Nick Arbuckle.
  • Calgary Stampeders defensive backs Elie Bouka, Jonathan Moxey, Dionté Ruffin, Trumaine Washington and Kobe Williams, as well as defensive linemen Shawn Lemon and Mike Rose, have been fined for violating the league’s security protocol by entering a fan area in a visiting stadium in last week’s game against Edmonton.

As per league policy, the amounts of the player fines were not disclosed.

