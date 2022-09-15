Grey Expectations: Ready for a high-octane Week 15

The only way to top the explosive scoring from Week 14 is to have more scoring in Week 15. Even in a three-game schedule, Grey Expectations’ mode is just as excited as it is about the changing weather, especially in a week where the pivots will have a stronger than normal influence on the success of fantasy users.

One positive of a reduced schedule is that a player or two caught in the typical four-game shuffle looks more appealing. Keep that in mind because this will happen more than once.

Quarterbacks

1. Zach Collaros, Winnipeg ($10,103 salary) — What part of five multiple majors in the past six games do you not want? Collaros has thrown for at least 250 yards in four of those games and he gets a Tiger-Cats secondary that has yielded a league-high 22 completions of better than 30 yards on Saturday. Gladly pay extra for the consistency (and stick around for the stack potential).

2. Taylor Cornelius, Edmonton ($9,525) — He’s a star on the rise and is coming off a season-best 28.2 fantasy points in the loss to Calgary. When you couple the improved passing (278.6 yards per game in his last three) with the fact that he’s the Elks’ leading rusher, you have a dynamo that could only be stopped by how much Tre Ford ($7,000) we may see against a Roughriders’ defence that has fallen to seventh in yards allowed per play.

3. Jake Maier, Calgary ($9,454) — No, he’s not going to help your fantasy production with his running, yet Maier feels like he’s got a 30-plus FP game in him. Maybe not this week against BC, which still owns the league’s best overall defence, yet with the way the Lions’ offence has kept the D on the field since the loss of Nathan Rourke ($12,831), the risk of a meltdown has increased. Maier is hitting his stride and looks like a sure play for at least 20 FP this week.

4. Vernon Adams Jr. BC ($7,062) — The Lions’ Wheel O’Pivots lands on Adams, who becomes the fourth starter in as many games. The receivers are still there, obviously, but can he come at least moderately close to duplicating the success Rourke had? BC has averaged 12 points per game in their three-game losing skid and desperately needs Adams to look like the 2019 All-Star version of himself against Calgary’s pass defence that allows a CFL-high 296.2 yards per game.

And Then There’s…

*Cody Fajardo, Saskatchewan ($9,641) — Not even facing the league’s worst defence in Edmonton is enough to merit confidence in Fajardo and the Roughriders’ passing game.

*Dane Evans, Hamilton ($7,736) — The last time he faced the Winnipeg defence, Evans managed 5.8 fantasy points. Ouch.

*Antonio Pipkin, BC ($6,063)

*Tommy Stevens, Calgary ($5,000)

*Dakota Prukop, Winnipeg ($5,691)

*Tre Ford, Edmonton ($7,000)

Running Backs

1. Ka’Deem Carey, Calgary ($9,491) — We’re sure there were plenty of Carey’s fantasy users whose Saturday got an added bonus courtesy of his 40-yard major late in the win over Edmonton. It was his eighth run of better than 20 yards this season and that type of production rolls over into a matchup against a reeling BC run defence that is now allowing 5.0 yards per tote while falling to fourth overall against the run.

2. Frankie Hickson, Saskatchewan ($4,843) — The Roughriders have gotten 95 rushing yards per game from Hickson in his first three starts. Lack of scoring (a team-wide issue, to be honest) has hampered Hickson’s fantasy potential (he has not scored a major since Week 5). He’s got an excellent matchup going against Edmonton’s run D, which has given up a league-high 26 rushing majors.

3. Kevin Brown, Edmonton ($4,000) — He’s played like a cheat code in cleats during his first two games in the league, averaging a stellar 9.1 yards per carry while producing a solid 6.6 yards per catch out the backfield. Brown has energized the Elks’ ground game to where he may overtake Taylor Cornelius as the team’s leading rusher.

4. Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg ($7,048) — Oliveira comes out of a two-game frying pan against Saskatchewan’s rough run defence into the fire that is Hamilton’s, which allows a league-low 76.5 yards per game and a mere seven majors on the ground. After scoring in Weeks 9 and 10, Oliveira has gone without a major in three straight games, further dampening his fantasy potential.

5. James Butler, BC ($6,993) — Like the rest of the Lions’ skill position players, Butler’s numbers have struggled since Rourke went down. However, his numbers had been tumbling long before BC’s ignition was disconnected and comes into Week 15 having not recorded a run of longer than 10 yards since Week 8.

And Then There’s…

*Peyton Logan, Calgary ($6,476)

*Don Jackson, Hamilton ($6,712) — Has yet to rush for over 47 yards in a game this season.

*Sean Thomas-Erlington, Hamilton ($3,335)

*Ante Litre, Edmonton ($2,640)

*Greg McCrae, Winnipeg ($3,500)

*Johnny Augustine, Winnipeg ($3,731)

Receivers

1. Malik Henry, Calgary ($8,031) — He’s caught at least one pass of at least 20 yards in seven of his last nine games. Henry has become Jake Maier’s go-to target as the pair have connected 26 times since the latter became Calgary’s starting pivot.

2. Nic Demski, Winnipeg ($9,106) — Blistering hot over the past three games, Demski has caught four majors while averaging 23.5 fantasy points from his receiving. After torching Saskatchewan the last two weeks, he’ll set his sights on Hamilton’s secondary, which has allowed 18 passing majors.

3. Dillon Mitchell, Edmonton ($2,651) — Speaking of blistering hot, Mitchell has pulled in 11 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown since cracking the lineup two weeks ago. He’s clearly the top receiving option for a team that had wondered whether they’d find one when Kenny Lawler ($9,383) went on the six-game IL.

4. Dominique Rhymes, BC ($9,537) — As mentioned in this week’s Start vs. Sit, adding Lions receivers is risky. The addition of Vernon Adams Jr. into the lineup is encouraging, so if starting a BC pass catcher is a must, then go with the most proven. Last week was the first game since the season opener that Rhymes failed to record a reception of least 20 yards.

5. Tim White, Hamilton ($8,906) — White has been productive regardless of who is at pivot for the Tiger-Cats, having put up four straight games of double-digit production despite dealing with three different starting quarterbacks. He’ll thrive with the return of Dane Evans this week.

6. Reggie Begelton, Calgary ($8,262) — We’re finally starting to see the Begelton we’ve been waiting on all season as he’s scored 38.9 FP in the last two games. Begelton had a poor 6.7 FP outing the last time he faced BC in Week 10, but an 18-20 FP performance isn’t out of reason.

7. Dalton Schoen, Winnipeg ($6,675) — The mini-slump appears to be over as he now has a league-high 10 receiving majors. He’s a much different receiver from the last time the Bombers and Ticats met, and there’s every belief he’ll add to his scoring total.

8. Bryan Burnham, BC ($8,243) — Vernon Adams’ presence helps the chances of improved numbers for Lions’ receivers, especially Burnham, who has just five catches for 58 yards in his last two games.

9. Shaq Evans, Saskatchewan ($5,462) — You have to like the 16.8 yards per catch from Evans, who is now the featured target in the Roughriders’ passing attack. The problem is that Saskatchewan averages just 232 yards per game in the air and is seventh in average gain per pass.

10. Rasheed Bailey, Winnipeg ($5,815) — Bailey’s Labour Day rematch performance was a reminder of what he’s capable of doing if given the opportunity to be involved extensively.

And Then There’s…

*Lucky Whitehead, BC ($9,299)

*Keon Hatcher, BC ($5,662)

*Mario Alford, Saskatchewan ($4,076)

*Derel Walker, Edmonton ($5,274)

*Tre Odoms-Dukes, Calgary ($2,500) — Deep Sleeper of the Week.

*Kian Schaffer-Baker, Saskatchewan ($5,772)

*Steven Dunbar Jr., Hamilton ($7,238)

*Kyran Moore, Saskatchewan ($7,315)

*Kai Locksley, Edmonton ($2,792)

*Jalen Philpot, Calgary ($2,500)

*Janarion Grant, Winnipeg ($3,756)

Defences

1. Winnipeg ($3,200) — The Blue Bombers put up 15 fantasy points in the Week 3 win over the Tiger-Cats. One can envision Winnipeg building up a quick lead and forcing turnover-prone Dane Evans into mistakes.

2. Calgary ($4,139) — Coming off a combined 28 fantasy points in a pair of wins over Edmonton, the Stampeders will look to harass new Lions pivot Vernon Adams Jr., something they know a thing or two about.

3. Saskatchewan ($3,200) — Sure, the Roughriders are having a tough stretch but they’re still capable of returning to their Regina Sack Party ways of earlier in the season.

And Then There’s…

*BC ($3,825)

*Edmonton ($3,200)

*Hamilton ($3,200)

Stacktastic Voyage

Winnipeg — Zach Collaros ($10,103), Dalton Schoen ($6,675), Janarion Grant ($3,756). Gladly pay for the multiple majors from Collaros, but the hidden gem is the prospect of Grant getting a considerable number of return opportunities to break one. Not bad for $20,534.

Edmonton — Taylor Cornelius ($9,525), Kevin Brown ($4,000), Dillon Mitchell ($2,651). You did well if you took this stack last week, so why not give $16,176 of your salary and ride a hot hand?

Calgary — Jake Maier ($9,454), Ka’Deem Carey ($9,491), Tre Odoms-Dukes ($2,500). Betting on Dukes is risky, yet there’s enough upside to do so while Maier and Carey offer a strong cushion for your $21,445.