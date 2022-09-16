Als bring back DE Jamal Davis II

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed American defensive lineman Jamal Davis II to a new two-year deal.

Davis (six-foot-three, 245 pounds) will make his return to Montreal after taking part in the Los Angeles Chargers’ training camp these past few weeks. In three pre-season games with the Californian team, the 27-year-old made four solo tackles, fives assisted tackles, as well as two tackles for losses.

In 2021 with the Alouettes, the Canton, OH native became a key figure in the rotation after starting the season on the practice roster. He registered 17 defensive tackles and four sacks in only nine games with Montreal, in addition to scoring a 19-yard touchdown on a fumble recovery.

“We are thrilled to be able to count on Jamal once more on our defensive line. His return will definitely give an energy boost to our defensive squad, as well as the entire team for this last stretch of the season which we are about to begin,” Alouettes’ general manager and interim head coach Danny Maciocia said.