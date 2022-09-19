Alouettes Injury Report: Lindley misses Monday practice

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes have submitted their injury report ahead of their meeting with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats from Percival Molson Stadium on Friday night.

The Alouettes started the week without a handful of players, defensive backs Marc Antoine-Dequoy (non-football related) and Zach Lindley (hip) were non-participants on Monday, as was offensive lineman Philippe Gagnon (back).

Montreal linebacker and 2022 first-overall pick, Tyrell Richards (knee) practiced fully for the Als after being placed on the six-game injured list following the team’s Week 7 meeting with the Ottawa REDBLACKS.