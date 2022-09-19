Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Injury Reports September 19, 2022

Alouettes Injury Report: Lindley misses Monday practice

Chris Tanouye/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes have submitted their injury report ahead of their meeting with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats from Percival Molson Stadium on Friday night.

The Alouettes started the week without a handful of players, defensive backs Marc Antoine-Dequoy (non-football related) and Zach Lindley (hip) were non-participants on Monday, as was offensive lineman Philippe Gagnon (back).

Montreal linebacker and 2022 first-overall pick, Tyrell Richards (knee) practiced fully for the Als after being placed on the six-game injured list following the team’s Week 7 meeting with the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Montreal Alouettes PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUE WED Game Status
Cole Spieker WR Healthy Scratch Full Full
Chris Schleuger OL Healthy Scratch Full Full
Patrick Davis OL Healthy Scratch Full Full
Marc-Antoine Dequoy DB Non-Football Related DNP DNP
Zach Lindley DB Hip Limited DNP
Tyrell Richards LB Knee Full Full
Philippe Gagnon OL Back DNP

 

