CFL Fantasy: Who won Week 15?

TORONTO — The saying goes, ‘fortune favours the bold,’ and that was certainly the case for Week 15’s CFL Fantasy champion.

JIM GAMBLE filled six of their seven roster spots with members of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, but the gamble paid off as Dane Evans (35) and the rest of the Tabbies offence led our winner to a 129.7 point victory to claim the fantasy crown.

In his return to the Hamilton lineup, Evans led his team to a 48-31 upset win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to kickoff Saturday’s doubleheader action. The Hamilton pivot set a new career-high with five passing touchdowns as he completed 25 of his 32 attempts for 327 yards in the game.

With their two receiver positions, JIM GAMBLE stacked the likes of Tim White and Steven Dunbar Jr. who each had impressive performances in the win over the defending Grey Cup champions.

White led the group of Ticats receivers catching six of his nine targets for 63 yards, while scoring two touchdowns in the win. Dunbar matched White’s six catches, but narrowly outdid his teammate with 66 receiving yards of his own, while also finding the end zone for a major on Saturday.

In their flex spot, JIM GAMBLE opted to take a third receiver, selecting Winnipeg’s Dalton Schoen (21.8). The selection also happened to be only non-Ticat that made an appearance on their roster this week. In their loss to Hamilton, Schoen led the Bombers passing attack and set a new career-high in receiving yardage with 158 yards on six receptions.

Hamilton running backs, Wes Hills (10.3) and Sean Thomas-Erlington (3.6) were selected to round out the offensive players on the winning roster, as the pair of backs combined for 13.9 fantasy points. Hill saw the bulk of the work load on the ground on Saturday, carrying the ball 10 times for 58 yards. He also added three receptions out of the backfield for an additional 15 yards.

The Ticats defensive unit (13) rounded out JIM GAMBLES roster in Week 15, and the selection paid dividends for the roster. Hamilton forced two interceptions and two sacks against Winnipeg, but it was Malik Carney who did the most damage. Carney forced a fumble, which he was able to recover and turn into a 22-yard touchdown return for his team’s defence in their win over the Blue Bombers.

